Wednesday Aug 10 2022
Ben Affleck’s $30 million Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market

Ben Affleck’s $30 million Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market
Ben Affleck has listed his Pacific Palisades mansion on the market for a whopping $30 million, one-month after marrying Jennifer Lopez.

The Gone Girl actor, 49, has put the stunning property, including seven luxurious bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, screening room and spa, for $29.995 million on Tuesday.

He purchased the property back in 2018 for $19.2 million amount. At the time, Realtor.com described the mansion as 'an entertainer's dream.’

The decision to list his home came a month after the Argo star tied the knot with his new wife, 53, in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, Affleck and J.Lo were spotted grabbing lunch along with their kids in Santa Monica, Calif, following their honeymoon in Europe.

Affleck and the Hustlers star stayed apart for a few days after their honeymoon, “they actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

