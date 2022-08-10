 
sports
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
M Muzamil Asif

Pakistan sprinter Mueed Baloch disqualified from Islamic Games 2022

Pakistan sprinter Mueed Baloch. — Twitter/File
  • Pakistani officials remained uninformed about Baloch's disqualification.
  • Management scrapped semi-final contest from Men's 400m.
  • Pakistani officials were informed about the disqualification at the venue on semi-final day.

KARACHI: Pakistani officials remained uninformed about the disqualification of national sprinter Mueed Baloch, also known as Baloch Bolt, from the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022, which are currently underway in Turkey.

Baloch was to take part in Men's 400-metre race, however, when the Pakistani officials alongside Baloch reported at the venue on the semi-final day they were informed that the sprinter was disqualified. 

Sources told Geo Super that Pakistani officials were unaware of the rule that "if there will be less than 20 sprinters, the organising committee can skip semi-final and directly conduct final of top eight finishers of the qualifying heats".

They claimed that officials must be aware of the rule and they should have informed the athlete before the tournament started.

As many as 24 athletes were scheduled to contest in Men's 400m but only 19 showed up in the heats.

Baloch clocked 47:4s in his heat and finished 10th overall to qualify for the semi-final event. However, he was informed at the eleventh hour that the management has scrapped the semi-final and the top eight sprinters will contest in the final of Men's 400m.

Meanwhile, rumours were spread on social media that Baloch was sleeping in his room on semi-final day. Sources close to the sprinter dismissed the rumours and asked if Baloch was sleeping then where are the semi-final results.

Upon contacting, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) representative said they are inquiring about this matter and will raise it in front of Islamic Games 2022's management.

It must be noted here that Baloch recently won the silver and bronze medals in Imam Reza Cup and World Continental Championship respectively. 

