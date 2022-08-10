 
Justin Bieber reflects on racism during his Norway concert

Justin Bieber made headlines when he postponed his Justice World tour dates after the singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. However, recently, the Baby hit-maker has resumed the tour with high spirits.

During Norway concert on Sunday, the Peaches crooner took a moment to share his thoughts about the purpose of his new album Justice with his fans.

Justin also shared a snippet of his speech he made at the concert on Instagram where he addressed racism issue.

“So when we created the Justice album, we wanted to make an intentional moment. A moment of unity, a moment of acceptance, a moment of belonging. In this world, there’s a lot of division, and what justice is, is for us to all come together,” said the 28-year-old.

He went to add, “We know that racism is evil. It’s wrong. But you and I, we get to be the difference-makers.”

“We get to be the ones to stand with our brothers and sisters and make a change,” noted the Yummy singer.

Justin also thanked everyone at the concert, adding, “I’m so grateful to have each and every one of you guys here tonight being a part of this message, being a part of this journey.”

