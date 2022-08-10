 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel highlights her curves in fashion forward dress

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Game of Thrones'famed actress Nathalie Emmanuel opted for a striking haute couture look with a striking bright yellow sundress as she stepped into New York City on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old actress served up drop gorgeous look in a pair of backless, iridescent, sky-high heels.

The UK-born star was flawless in the summer-appropriate look, which was sleeveless with a square neckline.

To enhance her look, Nathalie teamed her eye-catching dress with chunky gold jewellery.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She layered multi-sized necklaces that variated from a choker style to a longer, more loose one. The actress appeared in high spirit as she allowed her admirers to take some pictures.

On the Workfront, Nathalie is currently promoting her upcoming film The Invitation, most recently appearing at its screening in New York on Monday night.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian showers support on ex Pete Davidson for getting trauma therapy

Kim Kardashian showers support on ex Pete Davidson for getting trauma therapy

Justin Bieber reflects on racism during his Norway concert

Justin Bieber reflects on racism during his Norway concert
Victoria Beckham fears of not having a relationship with first grandchild, reveals source

Victoria Beckham fears of not having a relationship with first grandchild, reveals source
Kanye West could make another attempt to get Kim Kardashian back after Pete Davidson split

Kanye West could make another attempt to get Kim Kardashian back after Pete Davidson split
Simon Cowell talks of making successful careers of Harry Styles, Camila Cabello

Simon Cowell talks of making successful careers of Harry Styles, Camila Cabello
Pete Davidson’s family ‘really hated’ his ladylove Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s family ‘really hated’ his ladylove Kim Kardashian
Prince Andrew’s payout to accuser Virginia Giuffre unearthed

Prince Andrew’s payout to accuser Virginia Giuffre unearthed
Mandy Moore discloses whether she’s part of The Princess Diaries 3?

Mandy Moore discloses whether she’s part of The Princess Diaries 3?
Ben Affleck’s $30 million Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market

Ben Affleck’s $30 million Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market
Jennifer Lopez cuts chic figure in cropped workout top as she heads to dance class

Jennifer Lopez cuts chic figure in cropped workout top as she heads to dance class
Netflix release official trailor of 'MO' comedy series: Release date, Cast & more

Netflix release official trailor of 'MO' comedy series: Release date, Cast & more
Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

Latest

view all