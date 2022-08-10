 
Prince William ‘booed’ over ‘privileged’ status: ‘Can he keep it up?’

Prince William has come under fire for being a ‘privileged’ aristocrat who’s ‘never had to deal with Britain’s living crisis or bills.

This claim has been made by royal correspondent Jack Royston and royal commentator Kristen Meinzer.

In their interview with Newsweek, Royston told Meinzer, “A pub in Sheffield booed [William] when he came on screen.”

“I was messaging with one of the people who was in the pub at the time who said basically it was an anti-establishment feeling and that Prince William basically is seen as a symbol of the establishment.”

File Footage

“So this is the second time in several months that this has happened to William, posing a question for William: how seriously does he have to take this? Is this going to be a big recurring problem for him or can he just shrug it off?”

“The particular fan that I spoke to said 'we're going through a cost of living crisis, people are struggling to pay their bills'...and they kind of saw William as a privileged aristocrat who doesn't have the problems that they have.”

