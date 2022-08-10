Sprinter Shajar Abbas creates new national record in 200m

Shajar Abbas. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young sprinter Shajar Abbas has created a new national record in 200m as he finished first in his heats for Islamic Solidarity Games.

Abbas clocked 20.68 to surpass his previous best of 20.87 which he achieved during XXXII Qosanov Memorial in Almaty and manually recorded 20.7 by Liaquat Ali in the 2015 National Games.

World Athletics only recognises timing that has been tabulated from automatically recorded timings.

Shajjar had earlier also created a national record of 100m by clocking 10.25 in Islamic Solidarity Games in less than a week after clocking 10.38 in Birmingham during Commonwealth Games.

The Pakistani athlete finished first in his heat, followed by his countryman Mueed Baloch who clocked his personal best at 21.28. His previous personal best was 21.41.

This was Shajar’s seventh sprint in nine days and the athlete has managed to improve his own record despite fatigue.