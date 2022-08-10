Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian posted a special birthday wish for her half-sister Kylie Jenner who turned 25 on August 10.

The reality TV star, took to Instagram and penned a fun tribute to her "party girl" little sis, sharing a carousel of photos of the two of them hugging and making kissy faces in a tropical location.

"Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa's voice this whole trip lol)," Kardashian, 41, wrote on Instagram.

"Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever."

She added, "Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!"

Kris and Kendall Jenner also shared several sweet tributes to mark the beauty mogul's quarter-century birthday.

