Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’

file footage

Kate Middleton is said to be keen on her husband Prince William fixing his broken relationship with his younger brother Prince Harry, with an insider telling Closer magazine that she wants them to sit and resolve their differences.



According to the insider, Kate and Prince Harry are reportedly in talks and even planning a reunion in the US, where Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle, later this year.

As per the source: “Kate has put a lot of effort into telling Harry how much William still loves him. She checks in with him fairly often, sometimes it's to just say 'hi' or send him a photo of the children.”

The insider further claimed: “She's very thoughtful and will sometimes send birthday messages or congratulations after a successful speech or event he's hosted.”

It has also been claimed that Kate feels that ‘enough’ time has gone by since Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud started for them to “sit down and resolve their differences face-to-face.”