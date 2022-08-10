 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton is said to be keen on her husband Prince William fixing his broken relationship with his younger brother Prince Harry, with an insider telling Closer magazine that she wants them to sit and resolve their differences.

According to the insider, Kate and Prince Harry are reportedly in talks and even planning a reunion in the US, where Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle, later this year.

As per the source: “Kate has put a lot of effort into telling Harry how much William still loves him. She checks in with him fairly often, sometimes it's to just say 'hi' or send him a photo of the children.”

The insider further claimed: “She's very thoughtful and will sometimes send birthday messages or congratulations after a successful speech or event he's hosted.”

It has also been claimed that Kate feels that ‘enough’ time has gone by since Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud started for them to “sit down and resolve their differences face-to-face.” 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William

Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William
Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report
Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?

Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?
'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury

'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster
Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast

Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast
Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split

Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split
‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign

‘Fame chasing’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed over new campaign
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck packed on PDA as they’re spotted first time since honeymoon
Meghan Markle ‘ruining’ reconciliations by playing ‘victim card’: ‘Too late now’

Meghan Markle ‘ruining’ reconciliations by playing ‘victim card’: ‘Too late now’
Prince William ‘booed’ over ‘privileged’ status: ‘Can he keep it up?’

Prince William ‘booed’ over ‘privileged’ status: ‘Can he keep it up?’

Latest

view all