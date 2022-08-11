 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp fans' tactics being used by Marilyn Manson's admirers against Evan Rachel Wood

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Johnny Depp fans tactics being used by Marilyn Mansons admirers against Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson's fans are reportedly using Johnny Depp's admirers' tactics to take down Manson's accuser Evan Rachel Wood.

Marilyn Manson sued his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood after she accused him of rape and abuse. 

Depp's fans, who gathered each day in Fairfax County during the defamation trial against Amber Heard, followed the modern rules of devotion, while others ran an online campaign to support the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. 

Manson fans are reportedly using some of the same tactics used by Johnny Depp's fans against Amber Heard. Across YouTube and TikTok, content discrediting Wood is already gaining traction.

In February 2021, actor Evan Rachel Wood released an explosive statement in which she accused her ex-boyfriend, singer Marilyn Manson — real name Brian Warner — of grooming and abusing her during the course of their relationship. Manson denied the claims in an Instagram statement saying his intimate relationships have "always been entirely consensual."

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner turns 25, shares priceless throwback photos

Kylie Jenner turns 25, shares priceless throwback photos
Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard

Princess Diana ‘unlike anyone’ in the Royal Family, claims former bodyguard
Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’

Meghan Markle doesn’t have royal support because ‘system set against her’
Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’

Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry, William to ‘sit down and resolve differences’
Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William

Princess Diana would ‘give advice’ to feuding sons Prince Harry, William
Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian pens SWEET birthday tribute for Kylie Jenner
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to buy new home: report
Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?

Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala’s tattoos have some connection?
'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury

'Princess Meghan Markle' - Duchess friend sparks fury
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK unveils new single poster
Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast

Netflix 'Do Revenege' gives off 90s vibe in official trailer: Release Date & Cast
Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split

Kim Kardashian’s ready to ‘date again’ while Pete Davidson's still ‘bummed’ over split

Latest

view all