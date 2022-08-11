 
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Blake Lively has THIS reaction on Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham FC

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Ryan Reynolds is confessing that his wife Blake Lively was upset when he told her that he had bought Welsh football team Wrexham FC with actor Rob McElhenney.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the Deadpool star, 45, said, 'I remember seeing the Gossip Girl alum, saying, "I have bad news and I have really bad news. I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth tier national football league in Wales."

Admitting her reaction wasn't a positive one, he told McElhenney, who was guest hosting: 'We are still working through that one.'

Ryan shared he initially met Rob just by sliding into his DMs and it went from there.

Ryan also shared that he wasn't even much of a soccer fan when he initially purchased the club but that has changed.

'I understand the absolutely gorgeous disaster, slow motion train wreck that is the sport of football,' Ryan said. 'I'm obsessed now.'


