Prince Harry is 'building' his leadership 'brand' like Barrack Obama

Prince Harry is striving hard to 'brand' himself as former American President Barrack Obama.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes the Duke of Sussex is trying to position himself as the politician with his upcoming memoir.

Mr Schofield said: "What I think he’s trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 (£82,600) for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes.

"I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that.

"He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go."

Harry announced his book with a heartfelt statement last year.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.



"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.