 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is 'building' his leadership 'brand' like Barrack Obama

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Prince Harry is building his leadership brand like Barrack Obama
Prince Harry is 'building' his leadership 'brand' like Barrack Obama 

Prince Harry is striving hard to 'brand' himself as former American President Barrack Obama.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes the Duke of Sussex is trying to position himself as the politician with his upcoming memoir.

Mr Schofield said: "What I think he’s trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 (£82,600) for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes.

"I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that.

"He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go."

Harry announced his book with a heartfelt statement last year.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz blames media for flaring up Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz blames media for flaring up Victoria Beckham feud
Nicola Peltz has 'no plans' of having Brooklyn's kids amid Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz has 'no plans' of having Brooklyn's kids amid Victoria Beckham feud
Britney Spears 'tried and tried' with her sons: 'What’s going on in their heads!!'

Britney Spears 'tried and tried' with her sons: 'What’s going on in their heads!!'
'If You Wish Upon Me' competes against 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'?

'If You Wish Upon Me' competes against 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'?
Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman
Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Hollywood celebrities turning their back on Johnny Depp?

Hollywood celebrities turning their back on Johnny Depp?
Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast

Oprah Winfrey's company sues over 'Oprahdemics' podcast
Blake Lively has THIS reaction on Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham FC

Blake Lively has THIS reaction on Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham FC
Lady Gaga keeps the show going despite teddy bear thrown at her while performing live

Lady Gaga keeps the show going despite teddy bear thrown at her while performing live

Latest

view all