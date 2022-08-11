Netflix drops drama-packed series 'Selling the OC': Release Date, Cast

Thursday Aug 11, 2022
Netflix unveiled the trailer of Selling the OC on August 10, which is a spinoff of the mega-hit reality series Selling the Sunset.
In the movie, twin business brothers Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, a real-estate firm.
They are also planning to launch a second office at Newport beach in Orange County, California where they aspire to expand their business with the help of 11 real estate agents.
Similar to the original series, in Selling the OC agents are in a cut-throat competition to sell some of Southern California's most spectacular properties.
Adam DiVello is the executive producer of Selling the OC. He also produced the original series and has been a reality series creator for more than 18 years.
Netflix has confirmed that season 1 of Selling the OC will release on August 24, 2022.