Thursday Aug 11 2022
Netflix drops drama-packed series 'Selling the OC': Release Date, Cast

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Selling the OC on August 10, which is a spinoff of the mega-hit reality series Selling the Sunset.

In the movie, twin business brothers Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, a real-estate firm.

They are also planning to launch a second office at Newport beach in Orange County, California where they aspire to expand their business with the help of 11 real estate agents.

Similar to the original series, in Selling the OC agents are in a cut-throat competition to sell some of Southern California's most spectacular properties.


Cast list:

  • Brett Oppenheim
  • Jason Oppenheim
  • Alexandra Rose
  • Alexandra Jarvis
  • Kayla Cardona
  • Alexandra Hall
  • Lauren Brito
  • Brandi Marshall
  • Polly Brindle
  • Gio Helou
  • Tyler Stanaland
  • Sean Palmieri
  • Austin Victoria


Adam DiVello is the executive producer of Selling the OC. He also produced the original series and has been a reality series creator for more than 18 years.


Release date:

Netflix has confirmed that season 1 of Selling the OC will release on August 24, 2022.


Checkout the trailer:


