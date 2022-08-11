 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Arjun Kapoor is 'not ready' to marry Malaika Arora

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Why Arjun Kapoor is not ready to marry Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor is talking about love, life and work with Karan Johar on TV show Koffee with Karan.

During his conversation with Johar, the Ishaqzaade star opened up about his relationship and marriage plans with girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Arjun revealed that he has no plans of getting married anytime soon. The Ishaqzaade actor said, "No. And honestly, because it's been two years of this lockdown and COVID and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career."

Arjun further added, "I'm a very realistic person Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work."

Arjun and Malaika had been dating for a number of years before making their relationship public in 2020. The couple is often spotted together during Bollywood parties.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is not making Harry 'happy': 'Will miss UK more and more'

Meghan Markle is not making Harry 'happy': 'Will miss UK more and more'
Camilla Parker-Bowles ‘changed her whole life’ for Prince Charles: ‘Had nothing’

Camilla Parker-Bowles ‘changed her whole life’ for Prince Charles: ‘Had nothing’
Prince Harry is 'building' his leadership 'brand' like Barrack Obama

Prince Harry is 'building' his leadership 'brand' like Barrack Obama

Nicola Peltz blames media for flaring up Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz blames media for flaring up Victoria Beckham feud
Nicola Peltz has 'no plans' of having Brooklyn's kids amid Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz has 'no plans' of having Brooklyn's kids amid Victoria Beckham feud
Aespa's album 'Girls' soars to No.1 in monthly sales record

Aespa's album 'Girls' soars to No.1 in monthly sales record

Britney Spears 'tried and tried' with her sons: 'What’s going on in their heads!!'

Britney Spears 'tried and tried' with her sons: 'What’s going on in their heads!!'
'If You Wish Upon Me' competes against 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'?

'If You Wish Upon Me' competes against 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'?
Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

Oscar producer voices support for Will Smith after his apology to Chris Rock

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman

'House of Hammer' trailer reveals shocking messages Armie Hammer wrote to a woman
Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta's tribute leaves Piers Morgan in tears

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less popular than people are led to believe

Latest

view all