Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan clash is a pressure match, says Babar Azam

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Thursday that all India vs Pakistan clashes create pressure on players as the Men In Green head to the Asia Cup where they will face their arch-rivals.

"We always try to play it like a normal match, but yes, there is definitely different pressure [on us]," the Pakistan skipper told a pre-departure press conference as the team head to the Netherlands.

Pakistan will play a three-match one-day international (ODI) series in Amsterdam from August 16-21 and after that they will immediately depart for the ACC T20 Asia Cup.

"There is pressure, but we tried [to keep ourselves calm in the T20 World Cup and] not [repeat the same thing] of coming under pressure," the Pakistani captain said.



Babar said that players should believe their team as he noted that the squad always gives its fullest on the ground, however, the results were not in their hands.

Babar was referring to the win over the Men In Blue in the T20 World Cup, where he led by example as Pakistan beat India in a World Cup showdown for the first time ever with a 10-wicket romp in a Super 12 blockbuster in October 2021.

Babar and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan then returned to overwhelm the target with 13 balls to spare and register Pakistan's maiden win against India in a World Cup in their 13th attempt.

In response to a question about possible changes to the squad, the skipper said that the members have been picked keeping the "best" interest of the team in mind.

Squad

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Schedule