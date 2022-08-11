 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

‘Grandiose’ Prince Harry thinks ‘he’s phoenix rising from the ashes’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been put on blast for considering himself a “phoenix rising from the ashes” in a ‘grandiose’ call out.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for News.com.au.

There, she addressed Prince Harry’s allegedly grandiose self belief and wrote, “Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy.”

“Anything that humiliates or undermines the monarchy indirectly humiliates or undermines the Top Lady (as Diana called her mother-in-law).”

“Or to quote Louis XIV, 'l’etat, c’est Moi,' which translates to 'the state is me'.”

