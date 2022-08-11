How Meghan Markle 'Google searched' English husbands before Prince Harry

Meghan Markle did serious research as she looked for a husband for herself, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly Google searched an Enlish husband right before she crossed paths with Prince Harry in London.

Author Tom Bower reveals in his book: “Meghan’s google search was more forensic. As the master of online research for The Tig, she instinctively searched Google for information. I think that Meghan was on a manhunt.

“She was looking for a husband — and an English husband — and Harry was available.”



Meghan, at the time of her marriage, however, confessed that she never felt the need to internet surf Prince Harry.

“I’d never looked up my husband online. I just didn’t feel a need to because everything that I needed to know, he was sharing with me, right?

"Everything that we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”