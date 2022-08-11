 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry suggests sending Marriyum Aurangzeb to 'Candy Crush championship'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Fawad Chaudhry (right) and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PID/File
PTI Senior Vice Chairman Fawad Chaudhry (right) and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PID/File

Pakistani politicians often criticise each other — sometimes for corruption and incompetence among other blames. 

And, PTI Senior Vice Chairman Fawad Chaudhry and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb often trade barbs.

In a press conference, Chaudhry said that calling Aurangzeb the information minister was an "insult" to the office.

"She always keeps playing Candy Crush on her mobile phone, even during press conferences," the former federal minister said.

Chaudhry said during his term as the science minister, he had encouraged video games and suggested that whenever there is a championship of Candy Crush, Aurangzeb should be sent there.

"We should send her to the world championship — whenever it takes place — so she will at least do what she's good at," the senior PTI leader said.

In another jibe, Chaudhry noted that Aurangzeb, in a statement earlier today claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was "sweating" during his Wednesday press conference.

"I challenge you, ask anyone from the PML-N to come and compete in a race with Imran Khan. He's fit, he's an athlete," the former federal minister added.

More From Pakistan:

Two Malakand terror incidents set alarm bells ringing

Two Malakand terror incidents set alarm bells ringing
SHC orders govt to fix Panadol's price within a month

SHC orders govt to fix Panadol's price within a month
Chinese national safely rescued from Arabian Sea near Karachi

Chinese national safely rescued from Arabian Sea near Karachi
Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver
'We have never really shown Partition in Hollywood': Sharmeen Obaid on Ms Marvel

'We have never really shown Partition in Hollywood': Sharmeen Obaid on Ms Marvel
PM Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet in September at SCO summit

PM Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet in September at SCO summit
Karachi weather update: How bad will the rains be during ongoing wet spell?

Karachi weather update: How bad will the rains be during ongoing wet spell?
Pakistan's deal with IMF trudging closer to finish line

Pakistan's deal with IMF trudging closer to finish line
Fact-check Imran Khan claim: Geo exposed anti-Pakistan campaign before EU Disinfo Lab

Fact-check Imran Khan claim: Geo exposed anti-Pakistan campaign before EU Disinfo Lab
COVID-19 positivity rate surges past 3% in Pakistan

COVID-19 positivity rate surges past 3% in Pakistan
Sindh plans to teach women students in college how to ride a bike

Sindh plans to teach women students in college how to ride a bike
Rana Sanaullah doubles down on Imran Khan's arrest, disqualification

Rana Sanaullah doubles down on Imran Khan's arrest, disqualification

Latest

view all