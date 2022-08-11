Fawad Chaudhry suggests sending Marriyum Aurangzeb to 'Candy Crush championship'

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Fawad Chaudhry (right) and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — PID/File

Pakistani politicians often criticise each other — sometimes for corruption and incompetence among other blames.

And, PTI Senior Vice Chairman Fawad Chaudhry and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb often trade barbs.

In a press conference, Chaudhry said that calling Aurangzeb the information minister was an "insult" to the office.

"She always keeps playing Candy Crush on her mobile phone, even during press conferences," the former federal minister said.

Chaudhry said during his term as the science minister, he had encouraged video games and suggested that whenever there is a championship of Candy Crush, Aurangzeb should be sent there.

"We should send her to the world championship — whenever it takes place — so she will at least do what she's good at," the senior PTI leader said.

In another jibe, Chaudhry noted that Aurangzeb, in a statement earlier today claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was "sweating" during his Wednesday press conference.

"I challenge you, ask anyone from the PML-N to come and compete in a race with Imran Khan. He's fit, he's an athlete," the former federal minister added.