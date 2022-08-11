 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's new pics with Kylie Jenner spark reactions

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Kim Kardashians new pics with Kylie Jenner spark reactions

Kim Kardashian is being accused of stealing her sister's event with eye-popping display in new stunning pics with Kylie Jenner she shared to wish the makeup mogul happy birthday.

Kim Kardashian keeps her fans on their toes by sharing her amazing snaps. It's not wrong to say that the 41-year-old star's Instagram grid is a shrine to the empire she has created for herself.

In her most recent post - a series of vacay snaps honouring her youngest sib Kylie's 25th birthday, fans have clocked Kanye and Pete's ex getting up to her old tricks, and they're all joking about the same thing.

Kim Kardashians new pics with Kylie Jenner spark reactions

The mum of four,  amongst the glamourous snaps of  the two sisters embracing below palm trees,  amazed her more than 300 million IG followers with a solo pic of her posing with her trademark pout while holding up two drinks and showing off her super-toned bod. 

Kim's comments section has gone wild, and people cannot deal, with one jokingly wrote: "Photos for Kylie's birthday featuring Kim in all of them and even featuring a solo one - SEFLISH," as another said: "It's you throwing in your picture in there for me."

Few more were quick to join in on the joke, as another user rsponded: "Only @kimkardashian would do a birthday post to someone and then have one of the photos of just herself " 

The third one dropped an interesting comment on Kim's pic, saying: "The fact she has more pics of herself even tho this is a bday post for Kylie. #iconic love her."

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’

Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’
Kate Middleton ‘seamlessly fills void’ in ‘Fab Four’ after Megxit

Kate Middleton ‘seamlessly fills void’ in ‘Fab Four’ after Megxit
Meghan Markle slammed by royal fans after friend calls her ‘Princess’

Meghan Markle slammed by royal fans after friend calls her ‘Princess’
Kate Middleton forced to ‘take control’ after William’s ‘disastrous’ efforts

Kate Middleton forced to ‘take control’ after William’s ‘disastrous’ efforts
Princess Anne to ‘take back seat’ under Charles’ reign

Princess Anne to ‘take back seat’ under Charles’ reign
Prince Harry to ‘return’ to UK with ‘new role’ without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry to ‘return’ to UK with ‘new role’ without Meghan Markle?

Prince Charles ‘pretty terrified’ of the moment he’ll become king

Prince Charles ‘pretty terrified’ of the moment he’ll become king
Netflix drops trailer of 'Fakes': Cast, Release Date, more

Netflix drops trailer of 'Fakes': Cast, Release Date, more
Harry, Meghan to receive award for advocating for Afghan refugees

Harry, Meghan to receive award for advocating for Afghan refugees
Britney Spears' ex K-Fed posting videos of her yelling at sons deemed ‘terrible, disgusting!’

Britney Spears' ex K-Fed posting videos of her yelling at sons deemed ‘terrible, disgusting!’
Meghan Markle’s demand for Vogue shoot revealed: ‘running through open doors’

Meghan Markle’s demand for Vogue shoot revealed: ‘running through open doors’
Prince William has inherited 'good qualities' of Princess Diana: Video goes viral

Prince William has inherited 'good qualities' of Princess Diana: Video goes viral

Latest

view all