Thursday Aug 11 2022
Kate Middleton ‘seamlessly fills void’ in ‘Fab Four’ after Megxit

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Kate Middleton has proved through her hard work that she can ‘take the lead’ as a royal family member, claimed a royal expert.

Vanity Fair reporter Katie Nicholl and author of The New Royals explained how the Duchess of Cambridge filled the void in the Fab Four created by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Although Harry and Meghan standing down has put a lot of pressure on William and Kate as they have stepped up and taken on an increased workload, it has also had its advantages for William and Kate,” the author told Now To Love.

“They can take the lead, and it's a role they have embraced. They have turned the situation into an opportunity.”

“I think two key events saw the Cambridges and their children take on centre stage roles. These were 'Megxit' and the pandemic," Katie explained.

"Both events required William and Kate to take on more work, supporting The Queen and Prince Charles, and it was a real change for them as a family.

Katie further continued: “We have seen more of the Cambridge children in recent years than ever, something which was always going to happen, but which was accelerated by Harry and Meghan leaving Britain, which meant there was a chasm for William and Kate to fill.

“They used the pandemic to their advantage, showing the nation why the royal family was essential during times of crisis,” she added.

