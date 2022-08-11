 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
Web Desk

Serena Williams contradicts Meghan Markle claims made by Tom Bower?

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Serena Williams reportedly appeared to contradict controversial royal author Tom Bower’s claims against Meghan Markle in his new book Revenge, reported IB Times.

Bower claimed in his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, that Vanity Fair’s Sam Kushner reportedly asked Serena about her equation with Meghan, to which the tennis ace had said: “You've got to be who you are, Meghan. You can't hide.”

file footage

As per royal readers, the author had implied that Serena and Meghan weren’t as good friends as they had previously thought, however, these fears were put to rest in the tennis champ’s recent video for Vogue.

Looking at a picture of herself and husband Alexis Ohanian from Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, Serena said: “I love this image. This is at the royal wedding when my friend Meghan married Harry.”

Williams was just one of the celeb guests at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding; also in the guest list were George Clooney and his wife Amal, as well as Meghan’s Suits costars like Patrick J. Adams. 

