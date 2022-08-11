Prince Charles must make his storytelling 'consistent' for successful reign

Prince Charles, amidst the recent donation controversies, was advised to solidify public support.

The 73-year-old, who will ascend the throne after the Queen, was sent advice from an American PR expert and commentator Eric Schiffer.

According to Daily Star, the PR expert noted that Charles must solidify public support.

"Well, he's the OG of the environment. I mean, he was pro-environment before it was cool,” the expert said.

"People were wondering what was going on. He needs to lean comfortably back into his past and make sure the storytelling is consistent with that and then empower other warriors of the environment to be lifted up."

Schiffer continued: “That's a strong opportunity for him. I think he also then can use that as a way to show he cares about other issues that younger people do care about.

"He has a significant benefit because Gen Z and millennials care about authenticity and he's been extremely authentic on the environment.

"He was doing it in the beginning. You know, it was kooky. It was considered kooky. That's a strong power centre for Charles. Yes. Zeroing in on many of these same issues about equality,” he added.