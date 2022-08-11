 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles must make his storytelling 'consistent' for successful reign

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Prince Charles must make his storytelling consistent for successful reign
Prince Charles must make his storytelling 'consistent' for successful reign

Prince Charles, amidst the recent donation controversies, was advised to solidify public support.

The 73-year-old, who will ascend the throne after the Queen, was sent advice from an American PR expert and commentator Eric Schiffer.

According to Daily Star, the PR expert noted that Charles must solidify public support.

"Well, he's the OG of the environment. I mean, he was pro-environment before it was cool,” the expert said.

"People were wondering what was going on. He needs to lean comfortably back into his past and make sure the storytelling is consistent with that and then empower other warriors of the environment to be lifted up."

Schiffer continued: “That's a strong opportunity for him. I think he also then can use that as a way to show he cares about other issues that younger people do care about.

"He has a significant benefit because Gen Z and millennials care about authenticity and he's been extremely authentic on the environment.

"He was doing it in the beginning. You know, it was kooky. It was considered kooky. That's a strong power centre for Charles. Yes. Zeroing in on many of these same issues about equality,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’

Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’
Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report

Khloe Kardashian to have sole legal and physical custody of newborn baby: Report
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about struggling with loneliness: ‘Nobody understood me’

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about struggling with loneliness: ‘Nobody understood me’
Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?

Queen Elizabeth making Prince Charles her regent?
Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian still wants to get married but not to Pete Davidson
Serena Williams contradicts Meghan Markle claims made by Tom Bower?

Serena Williams contradicts Meghan Markle claims made by Tom Bower?
Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source

Tristan Thompson convincing Khloe Kardashian to forgive him after son’s birth: Source
Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

Prince Harry's memoir hit by flaw in 'pre-publication strategy'

Prince Andrew's multi-million pound payment to his accuser added to Queen's worries?

Prince Andrew's multi-million pound payment to his accuser added to Queen's worries?
'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days

'The Crown' in search for Prince William lookalike with filming starting in days
Melanie Lynskey shares late Brittany Murphy’s ‘heartbreaking’ viewpoint about herself

Melanie Lynskey shares late Brittany Murphy’s ‘heartbreaking’ viewpoint about herself
Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’

Harry and Meghan’s big royal ‘supporter’ to create ‘in-fighting’

Latest

view all