 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s ‘incrementing’ insight into Elon Musk leaked: Source

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Amber Heard’s ‘incrementing’ insight into Elon Musk leaked: Source
Amber Heard’s ‘incrementing’ insight into Elon Musk leaked: Source

Amber Heard’s attempts to use incriminating evidence, collected during the course of her relationship with Elon Musk have finally been brought to light.

A source from Amber and Elon’s close inner circle, Gia, pseudo name, has just broken her silence over it all.

She offered insight into the ‘bond’ between the two and told House In Habit, “the rumour has always been that she has some dark [expletive] on him, and that’s why he’s indebted to her.”

“it's not surprising for anyone who knows her. Amber was always filming him. She had a method.”

Gia recalls, “she would get Elon really [expletive] up, so incriminating events could transpire and then film it all.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennette McCurdy shares heartbreaking revelations on abuse in memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died

Jennette McCurdy shares heartbreaking revelations on abuse in memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died
Amber Heard’s billionnaire parties ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’

Amber Heard’s billionnaire parties ‘snake pits’: ‘Only the lucky escape’
‘Fame grabbing’ Meghan Markle ‘making’ Prince Harry ‘live a lie’

‘Fame grabbing’ Meghan Markle ‘making’ Prince Harry ‘live a lie’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using body doubles to ‘combat’ security risk?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using body doubles to ‘combat’ security risk?
Britain ‘refusing to cave in’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet

Britain ‘refusing to cave in’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito
Brad Pitt and Meghan Markle's acting coach share interesting things about them

Brad Pitt and Meghan Markle's acting coach share interesting things about them
‘Insistent’ Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: report

‘Insistent’ Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: report
Prince Harry ‘pulling a Beyoncé’ with memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘pulling a Beyoncé’ with memoir: report
Johnny Depp's first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet

Johnny Depp's first look as King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ breaks the internet
Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split

Gerard Pique reportedly dating PR student just two months after Shakira split
Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’

Rihanna, ASAP Rocking ‘rarely’ leave their baby’s side: ‘They feel really blessed’

Latest

view all