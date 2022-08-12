Amber Heard’s ‘incrementing’ insight into Elon Musk leaked: Source

Amber Heard’s attempts to use incriminating evidence, collected during the course of her relationship with Elon Musk have finally been brought to light.

A source from Amber and Elon’s close inner circle, Gia, pseudo name, has just broken her silence over it all.

She offered insight into the ‘bond’ between the two and told House In Habit, “the rumour has always been that she has some dark [expletive] on him, and that’s why he’s indebted to her.”

“it's not surprising for anyone who knows her. Amber was always filming him. She had a method.”

Gia recalls, “she would get Elon really [expletive] up, so incriminating events could transpire and then film it all.”