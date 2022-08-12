Prince Harry ‘tried to ruin monarchy’, William to get back with US trip?

file footage

Prince Harry is said to have ‘tried to ruin the monarchy’ with his brother Prince William now planning his US visit strategically to try and take attention away from his younger sibling, reported Life & Style.



The Duke of Cambridge is slated to visit Boston, US this year for the Earthshot Prize, and rumours are rife that his wife Kate Middleton is planning a reunion between the two feuding brothers.

However, a source was quoted as saying that Prince William is actually not looking for a reunion with Harry, and instead, has no reservations in taking attention away from the Sussexes.

As per the insider: “They (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) have tried to ruin the monarchy, so now William has zero reservations about stepping on their toes in America.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and William are said to be embroiled in a royal feud ever since Harry decided to marry Meghan, and subsequently stepped away from royal duties to move to the US with his wife and kids.