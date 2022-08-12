 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to pack 'killer punch on royals' with 'brilliant' book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could save themselves of growing hate with upcoming memoir.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to launch a book on his life by the end of this year, will redeem himself of all the 'negative' attention.

The Daily Beast's royal correspondent Tom Sykes says Meghan and Harry have this memoir as a golden chance to win back public love.

"It is the opportunity for them to turn the page on the, kind of, looking bitter and angry [image] in the Oprah interview."

He added: "I do feel like ultimately, and it was received differently in the UK over here, to how it was in America, but I do feel that ultimately they didn't come out brilliantly.

"They didn't land the killer punch on the royals."

Mr Sykes continued: "The stories were, kind of, conflicting about who said what [and] when they said it.

"Oprah, I felt, didn't interrogate it fully enough."

He added: "So, I felt that overall, they didn't come out brilliantly.

"I think that people had very little sympathy for Harry pleading poverty.

"I thought that was a really really odd thing for him to do."

Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to discuss reasons they quit their duties as senior royals. During the interview, the Duchess blamed the royal family of passing racist comments on her son Archie.

