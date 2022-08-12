Angelina Jolie drops daughter Zahara off at Spelman college, fans miss Brad Pitt

Proud mom Angelina Jolie is celebrating her and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s career milestone moment.

The Eternals actress, 47, dropped her 17-year-old daughter off at Spelman College on Thursday and the emotional moment left fans in awe.

Jolie was clad in an all-black outfit for move-in day in pictures posted on Instagram by the school’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman.





In a video clip, posted by Holloman, the Maleficent star was seen chatting with the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, and expressing her emotions, “I’m gonna start crying.”

She then quickly adds that she hasn’t done it yet. “Hopefully, I can hold it together,” she added. Beaming with joy, Jolie revealed, “I’m so excited” to be a Spelman mom.





Meanwhile, Zahara’s dad was not present to celebrate the moment. Earlier this month, the Bullet Train actor expressed pride for his daughter, saying, “I'm so proud of her."

“She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college,” Pitt told the media outlet.