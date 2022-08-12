Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated' 

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will seemingly lose against the royals, says royal expert.

Writing for Sky News Australia, Royal commentator Daisy Cousens began by criticising the Duke of Sussexes' comments on 'democracy' during his UN speech.

She pointed out that despite "lamenting a 'global assault' on democracy and freedom," he spoke of "transformative measures" to counter climate change were "not up for debate". 

"A sentiment that, needless to say, embodies neither democracy nor freedom," she added. 

Later quoting Tom Bower's critical book on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ms Cousens wrote: "Every one of Bower’s claims is facilitating the steady dripping away of Harry and Meghan’s credibility. In the court of public opinion, it’s the monarchy that will ultimately be vindicated."

