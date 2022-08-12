Harvey Weinstein in hot water after young ex-model accuses him of sexual assault

 
Harvey Weinstein in hot water over young model's sexual assault allegations

Harvey Weinstein lands in trouble after a young former model Kaja Sokola blamed him of sexual assault.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Sokola revealed that she was 16 when she first met the movie mogul at an event, who was 50 at that time.

Recalling her first encounter with Weinsten, the 35-year-old said, “People at the event said, ‘This is the king of Hollywood, and he can make everything happen.”

Sokola mentioned that she wanted to be an actress and therefore, Weinstein promised to help her in this matter and asked her to meet for lunch.

Sharing details, the model told outlet that she gave her phone number and after three days, they went for lunch.

Later, Weinstein dropped her at her New York apartment where she claimed that the movie producer sexually molested her.

Sokola disclosed that Weinsten tried to defuse the situation, saying, “it was normal in the entertainment industry”.

On other hand, former co-founder of Miramax’s attorney Imran H Ansari denied Sokola’s allegations

This isn't the first time, other celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek had previously accused Weinstein of harassment or assault. 

