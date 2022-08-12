 
sports
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
SDSports desk

PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam

By
SDSports desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

AMSTERDAM: The Pakistan cricket team touched down in Amsterdam for their three-match one-day international (ODI) series against the Netherlands.

The squad will reach Rotterdam shortly.

The three-match series will take place under the lights of Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam from August 16, where Pakistan will eye to conquer and take the winning momentum to the Asia Cup.

Related items

The first match will take place on August 16, while the other two are scheduled for 18 and 21.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt

More From Sports:

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography added to fourth-grade syllabus

Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography added to fourth-grade syllabus
'War minus shooting': partition created fierce Pakistan-India cricket rivalry

'War minus shooting': partition created fierce Pakistan-India cricket rivalry
Pakistani mountaineer one step closer to summit all 14 8-thousanders

Pakistani mountaineer one step closer to summit all 14 8-thousanders

First Pakistani woman climbs world's 11th highest mountain

First Pakistani woman climbs world's 11th highest mountain
FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar
Islamic Solidarity Games: Arshad Nadeem to be in action today

Islamic Solidarity Games: Arshad Nadeem to be in action today
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit 10 8-thousanders

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest mountaineer to summit 10 8-thousanders
Mohammad Asif is greatest fast bowler of Pakistan: Rumman Raees

Mohammad Asif is greatest fast bowler of Pakistan: Rumman Raees
Norwegian mountaineer inches close to becoming quickest to climb all 14 peaks

Norwegian mountaineer inches close to becoming quickest to climb all 14 peaks
'Gifted' Babar Azam can dethrone Joe Root to become top Test batter: Mahela Jayawardena

'Gifted' Babar Azam can dethrone Joe Root to become top Test batter: Mahela Jayawardena

Latest

view all