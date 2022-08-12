 
entertainment
‘Manipulative’ Amber Heard had ‘disturbing maniacal meltdowns’

Insiders have just stepped forward with some insight into Amber Heard’s manipulation and how she’d often make people turn ‘maniacal’ with her chaotic meltdowns’.

This revelation has been made by a close pal of Amber Heard, with the pseudo name Gia.

She recalled Amber’s manipulation to House In Habit and admitted, “a few confessed to being so enthralled with Amber that they were willing to overlook toxic traits, drastic mood swings, and maniacal meltdowns to remain in her good graces.”

She also recalled conversations with some who “claimed she possessed a unique magnetism that allowed her to manipulate people to the extent she did.”

