Friday Aug 12 2022
Friday Aug 12, 2022

BTS Jin changes jobs for Maple story’s: Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin
BTS Jin’s resume recently went viral on social media and was shared by Maplestory on August 8.

 According to the resume shared to Twitter, Jin is going to work as a video game planner/designer for Maplestory (Nexon).

On August 12, Maplestory shared the teaser for their web reality series with Jin, 'Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin,’ where he will be seen performing tough office-based tasks such as presentations, product reviews and getting his first id card photos done, as per ALLKPOP.

BTS Jin shared the news of his new job for video game company Nexon on August 6.

Taking to social media, BTS Jin shared his new id card picture with the caption, “I have joined a major company.”

'Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin’ will be a two-part series with the first episode airing on August 16 and the second on August 18. A behind-the-scenes episode will air on August 25.

As per sources, BTS Jin is a big Maplestory fan, in the past, he has been revealed to be creating hype around ‘Maple Bread’ and likes collecting the game’s merchandise.

Maple Story is a 2-D multiplayer online video game owned by South Korean company Nexon and developed by South Korean company Wizet.

It is reported that BTS Jin will start his job in August 16, 2022.

Checkout the teaser:


