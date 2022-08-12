 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Hilary Duff has recently revealed that that her one-year-old daughter Mae is diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease on social media.

On Wednesday, the Agent Cody Banks actress turned to Instagram story and explained how she had been struggling to be on the sets of How I Met Your Father amid Mae’s infection that usually caused mouth ulcers and blisters on the hands and feet.

“I haven’t been able to be with her all day because I’m at work,” said the 34-year-old.

The Lizzie McGuire star went on to explain, “I love my job so much but this is just a little shout-out for working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don’t feel natural and goes against everything in your body to not be with them.”

The actress also confessed that at times, she felt weird for not looking after her child.

“I know I'm doing a good job in working hard for my family. But poor little baby! All of this feels so weird, to not be with her,” stated Hilary.

The Youngest alum also noted that none of her other kids suffered from the virus.

“Mae’s symptoms looks awful,” concluded the actress. 

