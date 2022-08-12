 
Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’

Brooklyn Beckham talked about his passion of cooking as he revealed that he dreams of owning a pub in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola Peltz and do a reality TV show.

During an interview with Variety, the aspiring chef, 23, got candid about leaving football after realizing that it would be “difficult” to live up to his father David Beckham’s name.

However, Brooklyn said that even though he was “sad” to leave the sports, and later failing at photography, he has now find another passion in cooking.

“I really enjoyed [photography] for a couple of years. I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it's just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies,” he said.

“I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking,” the eldest son of former legendary footballer and Victoria Beckham told the outlet.

“I’m almost 100 per cent self-taught”, he added. “Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about.

“I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking,” Brooklyn shared.

“I want to have so many TV shows, and hopefully one day open up a pub in LA, because LA needs a pub,” Brooklyn said. “I’ve always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny.”

“And we take the (expletive) out of each other all the time. She sometimes doesn’t get my English humour,” Brooklyn revealed.

