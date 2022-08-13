 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Mona Singh Defends her role in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mona Singh finally spoke up in defence of her role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which has been facing criticism since the trailer for the film released.

The 40-year-old actress is playing the role of a mother to 57-year-old Aamir in the movie which became the core reason for the criticism.

Fans pointed out that Mona was inappropriate for the character given the reference from the original movie Forrest Gump, where a 48-year-old Sally Field played a mother to 38-year-old Tom Hanks.

At the time, fans called it an acceptable age gap.

As per Hindustan Times, Mona broke her silence to say: "I didn't want to talk about it before because I wanted people to see the movie. And I am an actor. I am not playing Aamir Khan's mother, I am paying Laal's mother. As Laal ages, I age in the movie."

She further added: "It is not an Aamir Khan biopic where he is 57 and I am 40 and playing a mother. That would be wrong."

"Honestly, it did not once cross my mind that I might be doing the wrong thing. I was so confident and sure that most people would not question the age gap once they watched the film," Mona explained.

Mona and Aamir have reunited on-screen after 2009's 3 Idiots.

Laal Singh Chaddha released on August 11 to a disappointing collection of INR 12crore on its first day at the box office.

