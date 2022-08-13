Michelle Branch arrested after slapping husband Patrick Carne

Police arrested singer Michelle Branch for domestic violence Thursday hours after she said she was separating from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carne.

Branch earlier deleted a social media post in which she accused her husband of cheating on her.

Before her arrest, she told 'People', "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family."

She added, "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Celebrity website TMZ reported that police had been called to Branch and Carney's residence for possible domestic disturbance at 2 a.m., and Branch confirmed that she had slapped her husband "one or two times" in the face.

Carney did not receive any injury, according to the local media.