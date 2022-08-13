 
Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has finally disclosed the real reason why she did not wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in April this year.

The newlywed couple shut down the rumours of a falling out in their first interview since their £ 3 million nuptials.

They also disclosed that Nicola did not snub an offer from Victoria when she opted for a Valentino gown.

Nicola said, “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.

“That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Nicola and Brooklyn’s comments come days after the US actress posted a cryptic note seemingly regarding her feud with Victoria.

