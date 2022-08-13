 
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Johnny Depp channelled his 'passive' father in marital fights: Amber Heard PI

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Johnny Depp has got his personality traits from father John Depp, says expert.

Paul Barresi, who was hired by Amber Heard to hurt Depp, spills the beans on the Pirates of the Caribbean star's traumatic childhood.

Speaking to Law and Crime Network, Mr Barresi revealed: "I collected all of these historic document on him. The home he used to live in, the places his father worked..just really great stuff.

"Amber hired me in the summer of July 2019. I searched on every rock, every stone, all over the world to find out bad things about Johnny and we all came empty handed.

"She fired us. It was not until April of 2020, when I decided to share my time as a private detective with Amber.

"Johnny's father was four years younger than his mother when they got married. He was a passive man and did not like confrontation. Johnny is just like his father, from what we have heard in court.

"However, the father let his mom call the shots rather than arguing.

Johnny won his defamation trial against Amber Heard earlier this year. 

