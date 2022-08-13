 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez speaks out in favour of Amber Heard?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez speaks out in favour of Amber Heard?
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez speaks out in favour of Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez has landed in hot water with a new video clip from Amber Heard defamation trial.

Camille is at the centre of controversy after a clip from the closing arguments of the trial goes viral where she accidentally calls Johnny Depp an ‘abuser’.

The video clip is doing rounds on the internet shortly after it was uploaded on social media.

In the clip, Camille can be heard saying Amber “never thought she would have to face” before seemingly tripping over her words and finishing with “her abuser.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the Newsweek, a source close to the lawyer has said that Camille Vasquez was meant to say ‘abuse victim’.

Camille has won the hearts of Johnny Depp fans during Amber Heard defamation trial and they call her ‘Queen’ Camille.

More From Entertainment:

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’
‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie
Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock
Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’

Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’
Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos
Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5

Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5
Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch

Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch
‘Gullible’ Johnny Depp ‘easily manipulated’ since childhood

‘Gullible’ Johnny Depp ‘easily manipulated’ since childhood
Sarah Ferguson refuses to remain silent on ‘dreadful’ Ukraine invasion

Sarah Ferguson refuses to remain silent on ‘dreadful’ Ukraine invasion

Latest

view all