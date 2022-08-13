Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez speaks out in favour of Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez has landed in hot water with a new video clip from Amber Heard defamation trial.



Camille is at the centre of controversy after a clip from the closing arguments of the trial goes viral where she accidentally calls Johnny Depp an ‘abuser’.

The video clip is doing rounds on the internet shortly after it was uploaded on social media.

In the clip, Camille can be heard saying Amber “never thought she would have to face” before seemingly tripping over her words and finishing with “her abuser.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the Newsweek, a source close to the lawyer has said that Camille Vasquez was meant to say ‘abuse victim’.

Camille has won the hearts of Johnny Depp fans during Amber Heard defamation trial and they call her ‘Queen’ Camille.