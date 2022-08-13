 
Saturday Aug 13 2022
PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Saturday that the PTI has removed the national flag from the streets of Lahore and replaced it with party flags ahead of their pwoer show in the provincial capital.

Iqbal claimed that the provincial government took down the national flags that had been hoisted on the streets of Lahore ahead of Independence Day and replaced with the PTI's flag.

Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Iqbal asked, "Are we slaves that we raise the national flag? Captain must be having some new reasoning".

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while condemning the act wondered whether the "era of of personal slavery" is about to begin after 75 years of freedom. 

"If this had happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, or Sindh, the labels of traitor would be imposed. Imran Khan's true face is emerging," he said.

Meanwhile, a  video was also shared on PML-N's social media account, with the caption: "The national flag is the greatest symbol of freedom; removing it and hoisting the flag of an anarchist party is not just an insult to the national flag, rather, it is an assault against the notion of liberty."

The PTI is set to hold a power show today in Lahore's National Hockey Stadium. The flags were placed in Lahore in preperation for the public gathering. 

