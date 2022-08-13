 
Katie Price dismisses rumours of breakup from Carl Woods

Katie Price has denied rumours of breakup from fiancé Carl Woods and deleted a post regarding it, saying, 'My account was hacked!.'

The former glamour model had seemingly confirmed her breakup from Carl after a fan asked her ‘You still with Carl?”, and the reply from her account on TikTok was ‘No’.

Katie, 44 had left her fans concerned with breakup rumours.

Reacting to the apparent Katie’s ‘No’ comment, fans extended her messages of support.

However, now she has further confused her followers as she dismissed the split rumours.

Katie said in a message, “My account was hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods", followed by a red heart emoji.

Katie Price got engaged for 7th time with Carl Woods last April after 10-month romance.

