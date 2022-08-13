Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against raiding Bani Gala

PTI Senior Vice Chairman Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Lahore, on August 13, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

Fawad Chaudhry asks Rana Sana and Ata Tarar to surrender.

Senior PTI leader says talks with govt only after election date.

Fawad claims Shahbaz Gill was under pressure.

LAHORE: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Saturday warned the government against raiding Bani Gala, saying that if it resorts to the move, then Jati Umar and the residences of other PML-N leaders are not far away.

In conversation with journalists, the former information minister said that investigations have been launched against Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

"...what do they (Tarar and Sanaullah) fear? They should surrender themselves before the law," said Fawad, as he cautioned the ruler that if PTI wants, it could overthrow the federal government within five days through street power.

The PTI leader's warning comes after the Punjab Police conducted a raid on the residence of Tarar in Lahore, with no confirmation as to why it was done.



Shahbaz Gill's case

In response to a question about PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, Fawad claimed that he was being "pressurised".

"Shahbaz Gill was under pressure to confess that his statement was given on the directives of Imran Khan. However, Gill told the magistrate that it was not the case and his statement was not based on directions from anyone," he said.

Gill has been in police custody since Tuesday after he made controversial remarks on a private TV channel. His plea for bail was also rejected.

Khan has also distanced himself from Gill's controversial remarks, noting that he "shouldn't have said that".

Reconciliation with government?

The PTI leader noted that his party was ready to speak with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government if they announce the date for general elections.

"If Shehbaz Sharif announces the date for elections, then we can talk to them about the framework. [I know] that the government will demand to dissolve the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab."

Fawad added that if the government demands to dissolve the assemblies of KP and Punjab, then the PTI will call for the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly.

"The demand of ending our governments in the provinces is part of the election framework. Once they announce the date for elections, only then will we talk to them about the dissolution."