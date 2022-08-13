 
Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino ‘nothing more’ than ‘good friends’: Insider

Selena Gomez sees her rumoued beau Andrea Iervolino only as a “good friend” to have fun with while she’s travelling or looks up to him for business advice.

The Only Murders in the Building star sparked romance rumours when she was spotted partying with the Italian–Canadian film producer during her 30th birthday celebrations.

However, a source told Hollywood Life that the duo only consider each other as "good friends" and there’s nothing more than that between them.

“Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together many times before,” the insider said while referring to the actor-singer’s 27th birthday celebrations.

“They have become close over the years after working together on In Dubious Battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there’s nothing romantic going on between them,” the source added.

The insider revealed that Iervolino is not only friends with Gomez but also with her group of pals while adding, “They all had a had a blast celebrating in Italy eating, swimming, shopping, partying on their boat, banana boat rafting, and just goofing off.”

“Selena doesn’t look at Andrea that way at all and things are totally platonic between them,” the source said.

Another source told the publication that Gomez only sees Iervolino as a “good friend” to have fun with and also looks up to him for business advice.

“Whenever she’s in Italy she usually meets up with him, he’s a great tour guide,” the source explained. “Now that she’s started producing more and is looking at taking on new projects, he’s someone she’s in touch with about work too.”

“But anytime people have questioned if it’s romantic between them she’s quick to make it clear they’re just friends,” the second source added.

