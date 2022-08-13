 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Vijay Varma was told ‘you are not Shah Rukh Khan’ before ‘Darlings’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Vijay Varma’s journey to fame was never easy, as per the ‘Darlings’ actor himself
Vijay Varma’s journey to fame was never easy, as per the ‘Darlings’ actor himself

Vijay Varma recently got candid about his career struggles and it is safe to say that his story has a classic Bollywood element; he ran away from his house to become an actor.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Varma opened up about his initial days in the film industry where he did not have the liberty to choose roles. Yet, he made sure to pick up the best projects and stayed consistent through the learning process.

The actor said, “I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahin hai’ (you aren’t Shah Rukh Khan) multiple times.”

Varma added: “I could have lost my motivation pretty easily, but I tried my best and stayed consistent throughout the process. And today, Shah Rukh Khan has employed me.”

He further added, “Now that I have a small body of work, I can’t afford to repeat what I’ve done before. So, that becomes one of the criteria while choosing the script.”

“The other is to understand what I am doing in the film and the third, and the most important, is what is the film doing, what it is saying and how well it is saying it,” Varma concluded.

