Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misleading world about royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have misled the world in suggesting their relationship was never accepted by senior royals, according to a royal author.



Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sent secret codes to show Meghan Markle was accepted in the Royal Family, Andrew Morton has claimed.

The author, in his 2018 book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, claims codes and signals were sent by those at the very top of the Royal Family to Meghan and her husband Harry during their time as royals.

Morton adds these show a level of affection towards the American actress and were evidence of a close bond shared between Meghan, and her in-laws.

Within the updated edition of his book, Mr Morton claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have misled the world in suggesting their relationship was never accepted by senior royals.

He claims the “genuine affection” and gestures evidenced by Camilla show that Meghan was welcomed into the throng. The royal author alleges that Camilla broke typical royal protocol to hold hands with Meghan and kiss her goodbye at a very public event in honour of her husband Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

Morton said: “This rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the Royal Family.

The news comes as Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, reportedly set to be published later this year, is expected to be critical of Camilla.