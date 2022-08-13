 
Saturday Aug 13 2022
New bombshell allegations 'eroding Prince Harry and Meghan's credibility'

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

New bombshell allegations eroding Prince Harry and Meghans credibility

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being rocked by bombshell allegations that are "eroding" their credibility, a royal commentator has claimed.

Writing for Sky News Australia, commentator Daisy Cousens has criticised Harry's performance at the UN, pointed out "lamenting a 'global assault' on democracy and freedom," he then went on to tell the audience "transformative measures" were needed to avert climate change and that such action was "not up for debate". 

"A sentiment that, needless to say, embodies neither democracy nor freedom," She added. 

Cousens went on to highlight royal author Tom Bower's "bombshell" new book entitled "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors". 

She concluded: "Every one of Bower’s claims is facilitating the steady dripping away of Harry and Meghan’s credibility. In the court of public opinion, it’s the monarchy that will ultimately be vindicated."

