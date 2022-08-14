 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book

Prince Harry is tipped to name and shame the royal who passed racist comments on his son Archie.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams predicts the Duke of Sussex can go on to disclose who amongst his family members inquired about Archie's skin colour ahead of his birth in 2020.

Speaking on GB News, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “He’s said that he won’t name the [alleged] royal racist.

“I’m assuming that, in this case, the Sussexes mean what they say, but they are unpredictable.”

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan said there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Prince Harry said: “That conversation, I’m never going to share.”

He added: “At the time it was awkward; I was a bit shocked.” 

