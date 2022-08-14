 
Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'

Meghan Markle deliberately tired to undermine Prince Harry as the lesser popular value between the two, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who delivered UN keynote speech in front on empty chairs in NYC, could have been saved if Meghan hired the right PR.

Richard Hillgrove says the move was a “very deliberate attempt” to demonstrate Harry’s flunking popularity.

Mr Hillgrove told Express.co.uk: "We all need to feel very sorry for Harry who has been hung out to dry.

“But this was always on the cards from day one, in fact well before day one."

Harry’s closed ones “tried to warn him” of the risks of marrying the former Suits actress, Mr Hillgrove claimed.

He said: “Photographs of the once-charismatic idol performing to empty chairs spells the end of the publicity dream."

He added: "This is a very deliberate attempt to display to the world the number one crime for any high profile personality, that 'Harry is just not popular anymore'.

"Jettisoning Harry paves the way for Meghan's US Presidential ambitions, which Harry can't play any part in any way.”

"What we are watching is the gradual steps towards the disposal.”

