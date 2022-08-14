35 citizens sustain bullet wounds amid Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

Citizens carry national flags as they watch fireworks in Islamabad on August 14 to mark the country's Independence Day. — AFP/File

Incidents of aerial firing reported from various areas of city.

One suspect arrested with weapon.

Injured include five women.

As many as 35 people, including five women sustained bullet injuries amid the Independence Day celebrations at midnight in Karachi.



In an incident in North Karachi, security guards opened fire with to mark the 75th Independence Day, without considering the presence of children in the surroundings, Geo News reported.

Similar incidents of aerial firing were reported from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, Bahadurabad, Yousuf Plaza, Liaquatabad, Gulbahar, Chakiwara, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, PIB Colony and other areas.



Meanwhile, the police arrested a suspect involved in aerial firing in the Eidgah ground area and seized weapons from his possession.