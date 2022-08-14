Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy

 
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were pictured for the first time in public together since the infamous Oscars slap controversy.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple was spotted leaving celebrity-favorite eatery Nobu in Malibu. The King Richard actor, 53, and the Red Table Talk host, 50, were clad in casual attire as seen in the pictures, obtained by TMZ.

While exiting the restaurant, Jada was seen walking closely behind Will, grabbing onto his clothing as he walked towards their car. The two were seen in a very good mood after enjoying their lunch.

The latest outing marks the couple’s first public appearance since the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony in March, where Will slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife’s alopecia.

Recently, the Pursuit of Happyness actor shared a public apology video on social media. "I was fogged out by that point,” he said in the post. “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

