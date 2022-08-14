Malala Yousafzai dresses up in green for Pakistan's Independence Day

Asser Malik (L) poses with wife Malal Yousafzai. — Instagram/ Malala

BIRMINGHAM: Decked up in a green-coloured attire, the world's youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday took to her social media accounts to wish Pakistan a “Happy 75th Independence Day”.



“Today and every day, we must stand for the dignity of every person in our beloved country, regardless of their caste, religion or ethnicity,” the 25-year-old tweeted with an emphasis on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's teachings on equality.

The advocate for girls’ education and women’s rights took to Twitter, calling her fellow countrymen to stand for equality and dignity of every person regardless of their “caste, religion or ethnicity”.

Sharing her thoughts on the celebratory occasion, Malala also shared a photo on Instagram with her husband Asser Malik and an image of Quaid-e-Azam with the text of one of his most popular quotes.



“You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed — that has nothing to do with the business of the state,” the quote read.