 
pakistan
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Fed up of noisy August 14 celebrations, Pakistani man seeks ban on honking toy horns

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

A vendor displays colourful plastic horns at Murree Road in connection with the 75th Independence alongside a road in Rawalpindi, on August 13, 2022. — Online
A vendor displays colourful plastic horns at Murree Road in connection with the 75th Independence alongside a road in Rawalpindi, on August 13, 2022. — Online

LAHORE: Tired of all the noise during Independence Day celebrations, a citizen moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a ban on using plastic toy horns and whistles.

But the top court in the province rejected the citizen's plea, saying that it was not maintainable.

"August 14 — Independence Day — has passed. There is no reason to hear this petition now," the LHC remarked, dismissing the citizen's plea.

Related items

People have been expressing displeasure over the sound of honking horns and other noise pollution during Independence Day celebrations as it causes trouble and nuisance.

More From Pakistan:

Rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in 10th successive session

Rupee continues to gain ground against dollar in 10th successive session
Islamabad court seeks arguments on Shahbaz Gill's bail plea in sedition case

Islamabad court seeks arguments on Shahbaz Gill's bail plea in sedition case
Pakistan debuts its first electric car — NUR-E 75

Pakistan debuts its first electric car — NUR-E 75
No end in sight to misery of Balochistan as rain kills another 10

No end in sight to misery of Balochistan as rain kills another 10
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to step up mutual cooperation on investment, trade and energy

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to step up mutual cooperation on investment, trade and energy
Malala Yousafzai dresses up in green for Pakistan's Independence Day

Malala Yousafzai dresses up in green for Pakistan's Independence Day
Govt cannot afford to subsidise petroleum products: Miftah Ismail

Govt cannot afford to subsidise petroleum products: Miftah Ismail
Fawad Chaudhry terms charter of economy a 'foolish idea'

Fawad Chaudhry terms charter of economy a 'foolish idea'
Child melts PM Shehbaz Sharif's heart during Independence Day ceremony

Child melts PM Shehbaz Sharif's heart during Independence Day ceremony
Did Faisal Javed perform famous Turkish ice-cream trick with Imran Khan?

Did Faisal Javed perform famous Turkish ice-cream trick with Imran Khan?
Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balochistan terrorist attack: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balochistan terrorist attack: ISPR
Independence Day: Pakistan reveals commemorative Rs75 note

Independence Day: Pakistan reveals commemorative Rs75 note

Latest

view all